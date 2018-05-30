TCT event pairs wine with sunrise

written by James Taylor 30/05/2018
TCT event pairs wine with sunrise
Bellbrae Estate’s Dave Crawford speaks at Mount Duneed Estate. Photo: JAMES TAYLOR

ATTENDEES at Torquay Commerce and Tourism’s (TCT) first Sunrise Series event for the year enjoyed a little wine with their breakfast.

Bellbrae Estate winemaker Dave Crawford was the guest speaker at the TCT breakfast, held at Mount Duneed Estate on Tuesday morning, and led the crowd through two tastings of both chardonnay and pinot noir that were six weeks and 12 months old, respectively.

Mr Crawford used the tastings to reinforce his point about the quality of Geelong wine and the potential of their appeal to tourists, especially those visiting from overseas.

He said Australians drank 29.7 litres of wine per capita annually, compared to France in first place with 49 litres annually per capital, but Australia’s real success story was wine in higher priced brackets.

“Currently, our exports into mainland China have experienced a 77 per cent growth in the past year alone and contributed $370 million in exports. If we continue to make inroads into these markets at that rate, the Australian wine industry will be in a very strong position to influence cultural drinking habits of many international markets, in particular China, and by association the drinking habits for the tourists when they arrive on our door.”

He said Geelong and the Yarra Valley were two wine regions where the international tourist trade was already strong, but more could and should be done here.

“The Geelong wine region, in its reborn guise, is perfectly placed to embrace the growing influx of visitors through excellent product, outstanding cellar door experiences and the natural tourism attractions.”

He noted Bellbrae Estate had seen double-digit growth at its cellar door over the past three years.

Related Articles

Book Review: Eggshell Skull By Bril Lee

31/05/2018

REIV market snapshot – May 24, 2018

31/05/2018

Colac Otway appoints new CEO

31/05/2018

NBN Co dumps fixed wireless target

31/05/2018

Strong foundations lead to generous grants

31/05/2018

Letters To The Editor – May 31, 2018

31/05/2018

Powerful grants support Junior Landcare projects

31/05/2018

City to trial booked hard waste collection

31/05/2018

Community Profile: Carol Tutungi

31/05/2018

A word from the Chairman – May 31,...

31/05/2018

Committee For Lorne: MAY COX

31/05/2018

Sweet idea lands on City Hall’s roof

31/05/2018

Drinking fountains shut after lead detected

31/05/2018

Kidsafe Victoria issues burns alert ahead of winter

30/05/2018

Joeys given temporary haven

30/05/2018

Hoodie season beats the odds

30/05/2018

Riders of the 50-Year Storm revealed

30/05/2018

Geelong’s City Deal could be done by September

30/05/2018

Geelong Private staff offered jobs

30/05/2018

Escape into the Otways at Run Forrest

30/05/2018